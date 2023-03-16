Stamford 24-Year-Old Charged With Greenwich Sexual Assault, Police Say

Contact Us
A Stamford 24-year-old man was charged with an alleged sexual assault in Greenwich.
A 24-year-old Stamford man wanted for an alleged sexual assault turned himself in to Greenwich Police.

Fernando Cuellar-Vasquez responded to the warrant for the assault on Wednesday, March 8 on Monday, March 13, said Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police.

Police did not provide additional information regarding the incident. 

He was charged with:

  • Bribery of a witness
  • Sexual assault
  • Unlawful restraint

Cuellar-Vasquez was released after posting a $250,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Friday, March 31.

