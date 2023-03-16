Stamford 24-Year-Old Charged With Greenwich Sexual Assault, Police Say

A 24-year-old Stamford man wanted for an alleged sexual assault turned himself in to Greenwich Police.
Fernando Cuellar-Vasquez responded to the warrant for the assault on Wednesday, March 8 on Monday, March 13, said Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police.
Police did not provide additional information regarding the incident.
He was charged with:
- Bribery of a witness
- Sexual assault
- Unlawful restraint
Cuellar-Vasquez was released after posting a $250,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Friday, March 31.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.