Reward Offered In Search For CT Bank Robbery Suspect

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a woman wanted in the armed robbery of a bank.

The robbery in Litchfield County took place on Tuesday, Tuesday, Feb. 15, when a woman entered the Thomaston Savings Bank.

A woman believed to be in her late 20s, entered the bank, handed the teller a note, and displayed a "shiny" handgun, the Thomaston Police Department said.

The woman, who is believed to have a medium to dark skin tone, was wearing a green zip-up hoodie, pajama/sweatpants with some type of print, a surgical mask, and a knit hat.

The Connecticut Bankers Association is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with any information, please contact Det. Koval at 860-283-4343. Refer to case No. 21-4185.

