Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mom Intentionally Drove Son Into Connecticut Lake In Murder/Suicide, Police Say
Police & Fire

Reward Offered In Search For CT Bank Robbery Suspect

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know her? Police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted in connection with an alleged armed bank robbery.
Know her? Police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted in connection with an alleged armed bank robbery. Photo Credit: thomaston Police Department

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a woman wanted in the armed robbery of a bank.

The robbery in Litchfield County took place on Tuesday, Tuesday, Feb. 15, when a woman entered the Thomaston Savings Bank.

A woman believed to be in her late 20s, entered the bank, handed the teller a note, and displayed a "shiny" handgun, the Thomaston Police Department said.

The woman, who is believed to have a medium to dark skin tone, was wearing a green zip-up hoodie, pajama/sweatpants with some type of print, a surgical mask, and a knit hat. 

The Connecticut Bankers Association is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with any information, please contact Det. Koval at  860-283-4343. Refer to case No. 21-4185. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.