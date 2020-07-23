Restaurant Worker Charged After Fighting Fellow Employees In Fairfield County, Police Say

An employee at a Fairfield County restaurant admitted to assaulting two fellow employees after growing irate due to a host of backed up orders, police said.

Officers from the Westport Police Department received a report from Open Rice on Post Road East on Sunday, July 5, where there was a report of a disturbance involving three employees.

It was reported to the police that two men were. physically assaulted by employee Royston Phang, who allegedly became upset with his co-workers over not receiving assistance in preparing a high volume of orders and subsequently proceeded to attack both.

Both employees sustained minor injuries in the alleged assault.

Police said Phang had left the business prior to officers’ arrival and initial attempts to locate or contact him were unsuccessful.

When Phang did eventually speak with investigators, at which point he didn’t deny that there was an altercation, but said it was instigated by his alleged victims.

The investigation ultimately led to an arrest warrant being issued for Phang’s arrest.

Phang turned himself into police custody on Tuesday, July 14 at Westport Police Headquarters, where he was charged with breach of peace. He was subsequently released and scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 17.

