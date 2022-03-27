Off-Duty Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family From Apartment Fire

A firefighter from Fairfield County is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue residents from a burning apartment while off-duty.

Greenwich firefighter Doug Howley saw a fire in a New Haven County apartment complex on Meriden Road in Waterbury while he was driving to a birthday party on Saturday, March 26, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said.

He rushed to assist with the evacuation and saw a father and daughter trying to escape the second-floor apartment where the fire broke out.

The father lowered his daughter into Howley's arms shortly before Waterbury firefighters arrived, O'Leary said.

"Thank you Doug Howley!" O'Leary said in the announcement. "You are a hero!"

