Man Threatens Victim With Machete, Steals Items During Altercation In Greenwich, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly threatening to attack a person in a vehicle with him with a machete and stealing some of their possessions.

Antonio Llanos-Lopez, 48, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20, for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 16, in Greenwich, said the Greenwich Police.

According to police, Llanos-Lopez was in a vehicle with another person when they became involved in an argument and physical altercation, police said.

During the fight, Llanos-Lopez allegedly threatened the victim with a machete and prevented them from leaving the vehicle. He also allegedly stole personal items of the victim's which were later recovered by police.

He was charged with:

Unlawful restraint

Threatening

Breach of peace

Larceny

Llanos-Lopez was released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

