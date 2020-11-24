Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Brand-New Forecasts Released For Thanksgiving Eve, Day
Police & Fire

Man Threatens Victim With Machete, Steals Items During Altercation In Greenwich, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Greenwich Police arrested a Stamford man for allegedly threatening another person with a machete.
Greenwich Police arrested a Stamford man for allegedly threatening another person with a machete. Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

A Fairfield County man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly threatening to attack a person in a vehicle with him with a machete and stealing some of their possessions.

Antonio Llanos-Lopez, 48, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20, for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 16, in Greenwich, said the Greenwich Police.

According to police, Llanos-Lopez was in a vehicle with another person when they became involved in an argument and physical altercation, police said.

During the fight, Llanos-Lopez allegedly threatened the victim with a machete and prevented them from leaving the vehicle. He also allegedly stole personal items of the victim's which were later recovered by police.

He was charged with:

  • Unlawful restraint
  • Threatening
  • Breach of peace
  • Larceny

Llanos-Lopez was released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.