Man Nabbed With Knife, After Exposing Himself During Greenwich Robbery, Police Say

A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County for allegedly exposing himself after allegedly attempting to rob a woman and harassing others in a parking garage.

The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Greenwich Plaza.

According to Greenwich Police, Antonio McDuffie, age 21, of the Bronx, allegedly approached a woman in the garage and demanded money from her while pointing a knife and making a stabbing motion, he then exposed himself.

A short time later, officers responded to the garage for a report of a disturbance regarding McDuffie who had given a security guard his Social Security card after approaching other women in the garage, police said.

During the exchange with the guard, McDuffie allegedly pulled out the knife again and threatened the security guard and others as he yelled that he wanted his card back, police said.

He reportedly dropped the knife as he ran from the parking garage.

McDuffie was arrested and charged with:

Threatening

Criminal attempt at robbery

Breach of peace

Public indecency

He was held on a $20,000 bond.

