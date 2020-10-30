Greenwich Woman Falsely Reported Stolen Credit Card, Police Say

A 58-year-old Greenwich woman was arrested after falsely telling police someone had stolen her debit card and taken $200.

Robin Schildge-Repdai, 58, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 26, after reporting to police that her debit card had been stolen and a "large amount" of money had been taken from her account, said Greenwich Police Lt. John Slusarz.

An investigation into the incident found that the woman had a man drive her to the bank where she used the card to withdraw the $200, Slusarz said.

The man later confirmed to police that he had driven the woman to the bank and she had withdrawn the money.

Schildge-Repdai was charged with falsely making a police report and making a false statement, police said. She was released on $400 bail.

