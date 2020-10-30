Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Employee Tests Positive At School District In Fairfield County
Police & Fire

Greenwich Woman Falsely Reported Stolen Credit Card, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Greenwich Police arrested a city woman for making a false police report.
Greenwich Police arrested a city woman for making a false police report. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A 58-year-old Greenwich woman was arrested after falsely telling police someone had stolen her debit card and taken $200.

Robin Schildge-Repdai, 58, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 26, after reporting to police that her debit card had been stolen and a "large amount" of money had been taken from her account, said Greenwich Police Lt. John Slusarz. 

An investigation into the incident found that the woman had a man drive her to the bank where she used the card to withdraw the $200, Slusarz said.

The man later confirmed to police that he had driven the woman to the bank and she had withdrawn the money.

Schildge-Repdai was charged with falsely making a police report and making a false statement, police said. She was released on $400 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.