Greenwich Dog Walker Hit By Car Dies From Injuries, Police Say

A 63-year-old Greenwich woman who was hit and seriously injured while walking her dog has died from her injuries.

The crash took place in Greenwich on Thursday, March 9, on Weaver Street near Hawthrone Street North.

Donna Joy Berry died on Sunday, March 12, of injuries she sustained when she was struck while standing on the side of the road on Weaver Street near Hawthorne Street North by a vehicle that had driven off the roadway, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

The collision continues to be actively investigated by the Greenwich Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call the Traffic Section at 203-622-8014 or 8015.

Also, information can be left on the confidential tip lines; at 203-622-3333 or TIPS@greenwichct.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.