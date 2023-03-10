Greenwich Dog Walker Crtically Injured In Crash, Police Say

A Greenwich resident is in critical condition after being struck by a 2016 Lexus ES350 while walking their dog.

The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, March 9 around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Weaver Street and Hawthorne Street North.

The Lexus was traveling North on Weaver Street when it suddenly crossed the double yellow line and mounted the curbing in the northwest corner of the intersection, said Capt. Mark Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police.

A pedestrian had been walking their dog, off the roadway, in the northwest grassy area of this intersection, Zuccerella said.

The Lexus struck the pedestrian off the roadway and in the grassy area, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local emergency room for life-threatening injuries, Zuccerella said. ]

The vehicle operator did not report any injuries. Due to the collision mechanics, the driver was also transported to the emergency room as a precaution.

The dog involved did not sustain any injuries, and family members took custody of the animal.

The Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team is actively conducting this collision.

There is no indication the speed of the vehicle caused this collision, police said.

The Greenwich Police request anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information please call the Traffic Section at 203-622-8014 or 8015.

Also, information can be left on our Confidential Tip-Lines at 203-622-3333 or TIPS@greenwichct.org.

