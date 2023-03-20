67-Year-Old Man Robbed At Greenwich ATM At Knifepoint, Police Say

Police are searching for a suspect after a 67-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint at a Greenwich ATM.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 127 West Putnam Ave., in Greenwich.

Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said that a 67-year-old was using the ATM machine. When he completed his transaction and was attempting to leave the bank's front doors, he was pushed back into the lobby area by a knife-wielding man who demanded the man withdraw additional cash.

When the man was unable to withdraw any more money, the man was robbed of the cash he had just received, Zuccerella said.

During the course of the robbery, the victim's hand was cut by the suspect's knife. The victim's injury was treated at the scene, police said.

The suspect fled the area on foot on West Putnam Avenue towards Greenwich Avenue. No known vehicle was spotted.

The robbery was witnessed by a bystander who saw the suspect pacing for several minutes outside the bank prior to the robbery. The witness called 911.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, light-skinned Black male, in his late teen/early 20 years old. He was described as approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a long black hooded jacket with the hood up, a black face covering, black skinny jeans, and bright white sneakers, police said.

The detective division is been actively investigating the crime, Zuccerella said.

Anyone with information or any other witnesses to contact the department at 203-622-8004 (24hrs) or via the Confidential Tip-Lines; 203-622-3333 or TIPS@GREENWICHCT.ORG.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.