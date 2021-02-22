28-Year-Old Man Killed, Brother Injured While Building Gender Reveal Explosive For Party In NY

A New York man planning his child's gender reveal party was killed and his brother seriously injured while building an explosive device to be used during the celebration.

Christopher Pekny, age 28, of the town of Liberty in Sullivan County near the edge of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, was killed around 11:55 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, at a residence on the Lt. JG Brender Highway, said Trooper Steve Nevel of the New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that Christopher Pekny was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party when it exploded, killing him and injuring his brother, Michael Pekny, age 27, also of Liberty, Nevel said.

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.

