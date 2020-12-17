20-Year-Old From Greenwich Nabbed For Computer Crimes Associated With Child Porn

A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged computer crimes associated with child pornography after illegally another person's Snapchat account.

Dylan Antonucci, 20, of Greenwich, was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday, Dec. 15, after a resident reported in June their Snapchat account had been illegally entered by a person using an IP address that belonged to Antonucci, said the Greenwich Police.

A warrant for Antonucci was issued in June following an investigation into the hacking of the Snapchat account which led to more than 50 images of child porn belonging to his IP address, police said.

He was charged with:

Computer crime

Computer crime first-degree

Possession of child porn of 50 images or more

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.