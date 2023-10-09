Planet Pizza In Greenwich Loving New Home

Planet Pizza in Greenwich, the home of the Grandma Pizza, which had been on Railroad Avenue for 30 years, has moved to 139 West Putnam Ave. due to a renovation to the train station and the plaza.

Since the move, co-owner Sam Silva says business is great and his former customers are beginning to find him as he gains new ones at the same time.

"In the month since we moved we have gained new customers by having additional parking and our old customers seem to finding their way to us," Silva said.

Fans of the pizzeria should know that not much has changed except for the location and all the old favorites such as chicken salad pizza, and dozens of others are still on the menu.

Of course, the best-seller that tons of customers come in asking for is the Grandma Pizza which is a square pizza with yummy Wiconsin mozzarella, tomatoes, and oil, and fresh basil is the headliner, Silva says.

The pizza was developed by his Grandmother back in Italy in the 1950s and hasn't changed since.

Other faves include the calzones and spinach pizza pie, wings, garlic knots, wraps, pasta dishes, and salads.

So, if you're missing your Grandma, head on over to Planet Pizza in Greenwich.

Note: They also have a Planet Pizza in Stamford at 920 Summer St.

To order, call: 203-622-0999 or online here.

