Only 30 Days Left To Claim $365K Lucky For Life Lottery Ticket Sold In Greenwich

Hey, check those lottery tickets. Time is running out for someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket worth $365,000 a year for life in Fairfield County.

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The winning ticket was purchased in Greenwich for the Saturday, March 4, drawing, and no one has claimed the ticket that expires in 30 days, said Connecticut Lottery officials.

The top-prize-winning ticket, purchased at the Byram Smoke Shop, 111 Mill St., will expire on Thursday, August 31, unless it is claimed by that date.

The winning Lucky for Life numbers drawn on March 4, were 4 - 7 - 15 - 17 - 30, Lucky Ball number 5.

To timely claim your prize on or before August 31, go to any Connecticut Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal and call 860-713-2680 to schedule an appointment with the Claims Department, lottery officials said.

