Worker At Whole Foods In Greenwich Dies From COVID-19

An employee of an area Whole Foods store has died as a result of complications from the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Company officials in Fairfield County confirmed an employee at the Whole Foods in Greenwich on East Putnam Avenue died Sunday, May 10.

"This is a tragic loss for his loved ones and for his fellow Team Members at our Greenwich, CT store," said a company spokesperson. "We are offering our support and providing counseling services as they process this difficult loss.”

The store does not plan to close and the spokesperson did not offer additional details.

In an earlier press statement, store officials said all employees are required to wear face masks while working, as well as requesting that all customers do the same.

The company offers face masks to all shoppers.

The store is also practicing social distancing guidelines and has implemented enhanced daily cleaning and sanitation.

Owned by Amazon, Whole Foods has 497 stores nationally.

The name of the employee, who is said to be a man, was not provided.

