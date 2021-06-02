For Greenwich's Joseph LoPresto, 82, Only Open Air, Fresh Seas Were Needed For A Good Time

Joseph LoPresto, a resident of Greenwich, died on May 29. He was 82 years old.

Born in Port Chester on June 20, 1938, he was the son of Joseph and Margret (nee Lonzo) LoPresto.

Joe graduated from Port Chester High School in 1956. A year after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served for six years. Joe then went on to spend the majority of his career working for Avon Products in Rye as part of its IT support staff.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Port Chester, where he married his love of 59 years, Carol.

Joe will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his big smile. He was always ready for a good time. Joe’s many hobbies included his love of boating, and he could often be found on one of his many boats he called the Yo-Yo. He harbored great enjoyment from fishing, clamming, checking ‘his’ lobster pots and ringing the bell buoy. Open air and fresh seas were the recipe for a good time to him.

Joe and his family spent many summers camping at Calf’s Island, making for many stories of family adventures with the grandkids. His family vacations included the Jersey Shore, Villa Roma Wk#6/32, Lake George, the Florida Keys and our huge family vacation at Walt Disney World. For every birthday, anniversary, holiday and BBQ, he was always the life of the party!

The Byram Veteran’s Club was his second home for hanging out, watching games, socializing, parties, parades and card games. The Vet’s was a huge part of his life where the members became family.

Other places that Joe called home were the Boat Yard at the end of Fox Island Road in Port Chester. There he would spend hours working on his boat and hanging out with other boaters. Once he moved to Greenwich, he joined the Byram Shore Boat Club and made many friends. One who stands out is Stanley, who spent many hours in Joe’s final years just chatting and remembering the good ol' days.

He loved a game of golf, golf trips taken with the guys and bragging about his game. After achieving 35 years of service with Avon Products, he was gifted with a fitting of custom PING golf clubs that he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife Carol, who died on April 19, 2021.

Survivors include his daughters Pamela (Nicholas) Paolicelli and Jo Ann (Peter) Ehnes; grandchildren Angela (Alfred) Mosiello, Jennifer Paolicelli & fiancé Andrew Herman, Peter Ehnes, Christian Ehnes and Symantha Ehnes; great-grandchildren Jaxson and Isabella Mosiello, Evelyn and Thomas Herman; sisters Carmella (Peter) Fetzko, Margaret (Dominic) DiPalma and Angela LoPresto; brother Frank LoPresto (Linda Schmaling) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, at 31 Arch Street in Greenwich on Monday, June 7, from 10 a.m. a.m. to 1 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery at 1 High Street in Rye Brook, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you make a donation in Joe’s name to Regional Hospice of Danbury.

Obituary provided by Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Homes.

