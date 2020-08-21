Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two-Hour Long I-95 Delays After Tractor-Trailer Crash

Joe Lombardi
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Katherine Snedaker
I-95 crash Photo Credit: Katherine Snedaker

Delays of around two hours are being reported on I-95 after a tractor-trailer crash in Fairfield County.

The crash is on the northbound side Friday morning, Aug. 21 with two lanes blocked at 7 a.m. in Darien between Noroton Avenue/Exit 10 and Route 1/Exit 11.

Traffic is backed up to Harvard Avenue/West Avenue (Exit 6) in Stamford.

The crash initially led to the closure of all lanes when it happened at 4 a.m. Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

