Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From Greenwich

Kathy Reakes
* Missing * Have you seen David Chidu?
* Missing * Have you seen David Chidu? Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Greenwich Police have issued a Silver Alert for David Chidu who was last seen in the area of Mallard Drive on Thursday, March 2.

Chidu is 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes, Greenwich Police said.

He was last seen wearing black pants and wearing a black hoodie with a white paint splatter design.

If you have seen Chidu or if you know of his whereabouts please contact Greenwich Police at 203-622-8004 (24hrs).

