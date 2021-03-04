New CT DMV Website Allows Motorists To Schedule Appointments, Complete Other Tasks Online

Comically - and aggravatingly - long lines at the DMV may soon be a thing of the past in Connecticut.

Using lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut unveiled a new DMV website that will make it more accessible for residents to utilize services remotely.

Among the new online services include the ability to request a duplicate driver’s license, schedule appointments ahead of time, send for a non-driver ID, or access to one’s driving history.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Tuesday, March 2 that the new website will increase the number of tasks and transactions that can be completed online, rather than going to a crowded DMV office.

Officials said that now that the new website is up and running, the DMV will continue to look to identify opportunities to improve access and services for Connecticut residents.

“Our residents deserve a government that is dedicated to changing with new technology and makes transactions as easy as possible,” Lamont said in a statement. “I am pleased to see these updates happening at such a critical agency, and I look forward to providing more streamlined services to our residents soon.”

DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said on Tuesday that they have installed a team dedicated to expediting the department's efforts to modernize.

“Their attention to detail is paramount, and their determination to improve the user experience has led to the development of several new online services," Magubane said. "We will continue to identify opportunities for improvement and have plans to launch additional services in March.”

The new and improved DMV website can be accessed here.

