Man Busted In A Sting Attempting To Meet Greenwich Girl For Sex, Police Say

A man was caught in a sting operation when he traveled to Fairfield County to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

The incident took place in Greenwich on Monday, Dec. 12.

Over the past weeks, the Greenwich Police Department's Special Victims Unit conducted an undercover operation where a detective posed as a 14-year-old from Greenwich in an online chat application, said Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police.

The officer was eventually befriended by John Constant, age 31, of New York City, Smyth said.

Over the course of the investigation, Constant began to steer the chats toward becoming more sexually explicit in nature, he added.

Smyth said Constant also began describing sex acts that he wanted to perform on the girl when they met.

The investigation ended with Constant making plans to meet the "girl" in person in Greenwich and was arrested when he arrived on Monday, Smyth said.

Constant was arrested and charged with:

Risk of injury to a child

Sexual contact with an underage victim

The criminal attempt at sexual assault

Criminal attempt enticing a minor by computer.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

