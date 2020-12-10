Greenwich Man Charged For Alleged NY Investment Fraud Scheme, Feds Announce

A Greenwich man could face 20 years in prison after allegedly depositing money given to him by a New York investor for his LLC in a Connecticut bank, soliciting more money from the investor for bogus title insurance and ultimately using the money for personal expenditures.

Samuel Klein, 64, was indicted on Monday, Dec. 7 on charges of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and money laundering, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for the State of Connecticut John H. Durham.

The victim reportedly invested $200,000 in Klein's LLC, "Visual Group," then an additional $50,010 for supposed title insurance. Klein was released on a $500,000 bond.

