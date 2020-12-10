Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

News

Greenwich Man Charged For Alleged NY Investment Fraud Scheme, Feds Announce

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Samuel Klein, 64, was indicted on Monday, Dec. 7 on charges of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and money laundering, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for the State of Connecticut John H. Durham.
Samuel Klein, 64, was indicted on Monday, Dec. 7 on charges of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and money laundering, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for the State of Connecticut John H. Durham. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Greenwich man could face 20 years in prison after allegedly depositing money given to him by a New York investor for his LLC in a Connecticut bank, soliciting more money from the investor for bogus title insurance and ultimately using the money for personal expenditures. 

Samuel Klein, 64, was indicted on Monday, Dec. 7 on charges of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and money laundering, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for the State of Connecticut John H. Durham. 

The victim reportedly invested $200,000 in Klein's LLC, "Visual Group," then an additional $50,010 for supposed title insurance. Klein was released on a $500,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.