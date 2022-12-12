Greenwich Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.

The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.

Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident had called the police to report a violent attack in an upstairs unit, said Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police.

When officers arrived, they were able to determine that Dennis John Murphy, age 23, of Greenwich, had created a disturbance, hit the victim in the process, and shouted that he was going to kill her, Smyth said.

When the victim attempted to run away, Murphy chased and retrained her then hit her several more times, police said.

While being placed under arrest, Murphy actively resisted and managed to kick a Greenwich police officer, Smyth said.

Murphy was charged with:

Resisting arrest

Assault

Disorderly conduct

Threatening

Unlawful restraint

He was held on a $50,000 bond which he was unable to post and remains in jail, police said.

