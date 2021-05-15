CT Sees Gas-Price Rise, But No Shortages After Pipeline Cyberattack

Gas prices in Connecticut continue to increase though there has been no statewide gas shortage following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack.

Statewide, prices at the pump have soared seven cents in the past week, from $2.99 to $3.06 a gallon, though it is still behind the national average, which has topped $3 and hit $3.04 as of Friday, May 14.

A month ago, the average price per gallon in Connecticut was at $2.88 and a year ago it was sitting at $1.93.

Connecticut wasn’t impacted by the Colonial Pipeline shut down as much as other states along the East Coast, specifically the Southeast, because most of its fuel comes through the New Haven terminal, not the pipeline.

According to the City of New Haven website, the Gulf Terminal in New Haven Harbor distributes motor fuels through a network of more than 2,000 branded gasoline retail centers, 12 proprietary oil terminals, and more than 70 other supply terminals

In Connecticut, here’s a breakdown of the average price per gallon, by county on May 14:

New Haven: $3.03

Hartford: $3.03

Litchfield: $3.03

Middlesex: $3.03;

Windham: $3.05;

Tolland: $3.05;

New London: $3.08;

Fairfield: $3.11.

“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee, and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” Amy Parmenter, a spokesperson for AAA Hartford stated this week.

“These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week but here in Connecticut there should be a minimal impact if the shutdown is short-lived.”

Nationally, the average price per gallon is up eight cents in the past week, from $2.95, and up from $2.86. One year ago on May 14, 2020, the average price per gallon was at $1.87, according to AAA.

The national average is the highest since October 2014.

With the Colonial Pipeline restarting its operations this week, prices at the pump are expected to stabilize as the country approaches the busiest driving months of the year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming.

"Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

