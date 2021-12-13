COVID-19: Infection Rate Down; Cases, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive daily COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is down to a manageable number, though hundreds of new cases were reported over the weekend as the number of patients being hospitalized statewide is on the rise.

After spiking above 8 percent, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 13 was back down to 2.21 percent.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, there were 55,146 COVID-19 tests administered in the weekend, resulting in 1,220 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Sixty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the total being treated statewide rose to 645, an increase of more than 200 in less than two weeks.

There have now been more than 700 new daily infections reported in Connecticut for more than three weeks as the state deals with new variants of the virus.

Of the 645 patients who are hospitalized, 502 (77.8 percent) are not fully vaccinated, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to state health officials, in the past week, unvaccinated people in Connecticut had a five-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people also had a 16-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death toll rose above 8,900 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Dec. 13:

Fairfield: 119,682 (12,687 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 114,705 (13,420);

Hartford: 107,600 (12,067);

New London: 31,520 (11,885);

Litchfield: 19,445 (10,783);

Middlesex: 16,514 (10,166);

Windham: 15,669 (13,417);

Tolland: 12,731 (8,447).

