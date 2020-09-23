COVID-19: High School In Fairfield County Will Be Closed After Positive Cases

A high school in Fairfield County will be closed through the end of the week after several individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

Those individuals at Fairfield Ludlowe High School have been in close contact with one or more individuals in the school community and beyond, Fairfield Public Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings and COVID-19 Health And Safety Compliance Liaison Angelus Papageorge said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23.

As a result, Fairfield Ludlowe will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25 to allow for cleaning and contract tracing.

Students will follow the school's remote schedule.

CDC and CDPH protocols require that all individuals who came into close contact with the affected individual self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Fairfield Health Department received notification directly from the Connecticut Department of Public Health (CDPH), and immediately reached out to the individuals to begin contract tracing, Cummings said in an email to the school community.

Anyone who has been in close contact with these individuals is being contacted by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

Another positive case was reported in the district earlier in the week.

"Working closely with the Fairfield Health Department, it was determined that the circumstances of these cases are significantly different and warrant a different response," Cummings stated. "While many in the school community would prefer more specific information about the individuals involved, we are required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations regarding student and employee confidentiality and privacy.

"Information related to case investigations is confidential and private health information will not be disclosed by Fairfield Public Schools or the Fairfield Health Department.

"We will continue to keep the school community informed of all positive cases and how we are responding.

"Contact tracing interviews will determine the appropriate response options, so one case might look a little different from another."

