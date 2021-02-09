COVID-19: Here's When CT Residents Age 65 To 74 Can Start Scheduling Vaccination Appointments

Connecticut residents 65 and older can begin making reservations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning this week.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday, Feb. 8, those Connecticut residents between ages 65 and 74 will be able to register beginning on Thursday, Feb. 11, as the state rolls into the next phase of its vaccination program.

Vaccinations for individuals over the age of 75 will continue as well.

One caveat is the state's access to the vaccine, Lamont said, as he stressed patience on the part of the state 350,000 residents between the ages of 65 and 74 who are anxious to receive the vaccine.

Currently, the state anticipates receiving about 60,000 first doses of the vaccine per week from the federal government.

“In a perfect world," Lamont said, "we would receive enough doses of the vaccine to make it available to everyone in Connecticut right now, however, each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we need to phase it in and give priority to the most vulnerable populations."

All eligible residents are required to make an appointment in advance of receiving the vaccine. To find available vaccination clinics throughout the state, residents can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter their zip code.

Appointments can also be made utilizing the following tools:

VAMS online system: VAMS is the Vaccine Administration Management System and can be used to schedule appointments at multiple clinics across the state. To make an appointment using this system, click here.

online system: VAMS is the Vaccine Administration Management System and can be used to schedule appointments at multiple clinics across the state. To make an appointment using this system, click here. Call Connecticut’s COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Assist Line: Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment assist line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. To make an appointment, call 877-918-2224.

Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment assist line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. To make an appointment, call 877-918-2224. Hartford HealthCare: Hartford HealthCare has multiple locations throughout the state, including large clinics in the Hartford area. To make an appointment using this system, click here.

Hartford HealthCare has multiple locations throughout the state, including large clinics in the Hartford area. To make an appointment using this system, click here. Yale-New Haven Health: Yale-New Haven Hospital has multiple locations throughout the state, including large clinics in the New Haven area. To make an appointment using this system, click here.

Yale-New Haven Hospital has multiple locations throughout the state, including large clinics in the New Haven area. To make an appointment using this system, click here. Stamford Health: Stamford Health is operating a clinic seven days per week at Stamford Hospital. To make an appointment using this system, click here.

Stamford Health is operating a clinic seven days per week at Stamford Hospital. To make an appointment using this system, click here. Walgreens: Walgreens is currently offering the vaccine at 12 different locations and will soon be adding many more across the state. To make an appointment using this system, click here.

Walgreens is currently offering the vaccine at 12 different locations and will soon be adding many more across the state. To make an appointment using this system, click here. CVS: CVS is currently offering the vaccine in four locations (Colchester, Putnam, Waterford, and Windsor Locks) and will be expanding to 12 more locations in the next week. To make an appointment using this system, click here.

CVS is currently offering the vaccine in four locations (Colchester, Putnam, Waterford, and Windsor Locks) and will be expanding to 12 more locations in the next week. To make an appointment using this system, click here. Walmart: Walmart will be offering the vaccine at seven locations across the state (Hartford, New Haven, North Windham, Norwalk, Torrington, Waterbury, and West Haven). To make an appointment using this system, click here.

Lamont said he knows residents are anxious to receive the vaccine and will continue advocating for the state to receive increased allocations in the coming weeks and months.

