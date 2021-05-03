Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: CT Sets Date To End Most Capacity Restrictions

Zak Failla
New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are working on a regional reopening plan. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Many COVID-19 restrictions put in place on Connecticut businesses will be lifted on Wednesday, May 19. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Most COVID-19 capacity restrictions are set to be lifted in Connecticut as part of a regionally-minded approach that is being taken by top lawmakers in the tri-state area.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced early on Monday, May 3 that he had been working with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on a plan that will see pandemic-related capacity restrictions largely lifted in all three states as of Wednesday, May 19.

Beginning that day, restrictions will be lifted for:

  • Restaurants;
  • Museums;
  • Theaters;
  • Broadway;
  • Retail;
  • Shops;
  • Gyms and fitness centers;
  • Amusement and family entertainment parks;
  • Hair salons;
  • Barbershops;
  • Offices.

Outdoor large stadium capacity will increase to 33 percent on May 19 as the three states continue to work on a joint protocol for stadiums moving forward.

"Our region has led by example since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the virus seriously and working collaboratively across state lines to the benefit of all of our residents," Lamont said. "We were able to announce the elimination of business restrictions due to a nation-leading vaccine distribution program which benefits all Connecticut residents, and our neighbors in New York and New Jersey."

Lamont is expected to share more information on Connecticut’s complete reopening plan moving forward at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

