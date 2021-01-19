COVID-19: CT Sees Increase In Hospitalizations, 12 New Deaths; Latest Data

Nearly 1,150 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized in Connecticut, which reported a dozen new deaths as the virus continues surging through the region.

In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Tuesday, Jan. 19 that there were 27 new patients admitted into state hospitals with the virus, while the death toll climbed to 6,682 since the pandemic began last year.

The overall positive infection rate rose nearly a full percentage point up to 5.65 percent with 2,094 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 37,033 tested for the virus.

A total of 232,219 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.3 million tested.

Lamont noted that nearly 1.4 million Connecticut residents currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is only expecting to receive approximately 45,000 doses each week from the federal government, leading to a backlog of appointments for those waiting to get vaccinated.

A total of 220,820 doses of the vaccination have been distributed in Connecticut, fifth-most in the country, including 24,067 second doses, making the vaccine fully effective.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 19:

Fairfield: 67,081;

Hartford: 58,134;

New Haven: 58,165;

New London: 14,885;

Litchfield: 9,118;

Middlesex: 8,405;

Windham: 7,325;

Tolland: 6,180;

Unknown: 832;

Total: 230,125.

