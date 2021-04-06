COVID-19: CDC Releases New Guidance On Spread Of Virus On Surfaces

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidance on the spread of COVID-19 on surfaces.

"People can be affected with the virus that causes COVID-19 with contact with contaminated surfaces and objects," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "However, evidence has demonstrated the risk by this route of transmission is actually low."

Cleaning with a household cleaner that contains soap or detergent reduces the amount of germs on surfaces and decreases risk of infection from surfaces, Walensky said.

"This process does not necessarily kill germs, but reduces the risk of infection by removing them," Walensky said."Disinfecting uses a chemical product which is a process which kills the germs on the surfaces."

In most situations, cleaning alone removes most virus particles on surfaces.

"Disinfection to reduce transmission of COVID-19 at home is likely not needed unless someone in your home is sick or if someone who is positive for COVID-19 has been in your home within the last 24 hours," Walensky said.

To view the complete CDC guidance, click here.

