COVID-19: 13 New Deaths Reported In CT; Latest Case Breakdown By County, Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map Photo Credit: ct.gov

More than a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut over the weekend as the overall positive infection rate hovered around 3 percent after spiking last week.

Between Friday, April 9, and Monday, April 12, there were 98,891 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in a total of 2,985 laboratory-confirmed new infections for a 3.02 percent positive infection rate. 

Over that stretch, an additional 13 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported as the death toll rose to 7,957 since the pandemic began last year.

Seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, with 524 still being treated statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 8.1 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 324,571 confirmed cases.

A total of 2,414,373 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Connecticut, with Lamont noting that the state “continues to expect supply to exceed demand by late April.”

A breakdown of those who have received at least one COVID-19 dose as of April 12, by age group:

  • 65+: 83 percent;
  • 55-64: 71 percent;
  • 45-54: 54 percent;
  • 16-44: 30 percent;
  • 16+: 52 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 12:

  • Fairfield: 92,953;
  • New Haven: 84,116;
  • Hartford: 77,789;
  • New London: 21,119;
  • Litchfield: 13,506;
  • Middlesex: 11,932;
  • Windham: 10,137;
  • Tolland: 8,909;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

