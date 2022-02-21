24-Year-Old Arrested After Trying To Access Tiger Enclosure At Zoo In New England, Police Say

A man has been arrested after police say he tried to access the tiger enclosure at a zoo in the region.

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, where security staff had detained the man who they say broke into the zoo and was attempting to gain access to the enclosure.

The man, identified as Matthew Abraham, age 24, of Worcester, was stopped by security before he could access the enclosure and was not harmed, police said.

An investigation determined that Abraham scaled multiple fences in his attempt to get to the tigers, ignoring multiple posted signs advising the public to stay out that area, according to police.

When questioned by a trooper as to his motive, Abraham responded only that he was very interested in tigers.

Boston EMS was called to the zoo to evaluate the man and determined him to be mentally competent, said police.

The man refused further medical care.

Troopers took custody of the suspect and transported him to the State Police-South Boston Barracks, where was booked on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A bail clerk was contacted and released Abraham on the standard $40 clerk’s fee. He was ordered to appear in Dorchester District Court for arraignment, most likely on Tuesday, Feb. 22, said police.

