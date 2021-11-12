100,000 Pounds Of Trader Joe's Chicken Patties Recalled After Reports Of Bone Fragments

About 100,000 pounds of ground chicken patties are being recalled by Trader Joe's because they might be contaminated with extraneous materials, including pieces of bone, the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Innovative Solutions, Inc., a Kent, Wash. establishment, issued the recall for approximately 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that were produced on various dates from Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 to Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021.

The following products are subject to recall

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

Click here to view the labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8276” printed near the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, said the FDA. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

