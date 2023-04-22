Next Level: 6 Greenwich HS Student-Athletes To Join College Programs

The six students, who all attend Greenwich High School, celebrated their accomplishments during a recent signing day, Greenwich Public Schools announced on Thursday, April 20.

The athletes who will be joining Division I and Division II programs include:

Jack Konigsberg, who will be joining the University of Michigan's football program;

Jake Kiernan, who will be joining the University of Connecticut's football program;

Jack Roach, who will be joining Stetson University's crew program;

Laura Smego, who will be joining West Chester University's rugby program;

CJ Weigel, who will be joining Princeton University's water polo program;

Emma Gustafsson, who will be joining the University of Michigan's water polo program.

The signing day was Greenwich High School's third one of the school year, district officials said.

