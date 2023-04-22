Overcast 50°

Next Level: 6 Greenwich HS Student-Athletes To Join College Programs

Half a dozen student-athletes from a high school in Fairfield County have signed on the dotted line to officially join NCAA Division I and Division II programs throughout the country. 

The six Greenwich High School student-athletes who will be joining top programs throughout the country include (Clockwise from top left): Jack Konigsberg; Jake Kiernan; Jack Roach; Emma Gustafsson; CJ Weigel; and Laura Smego.
Ben Crnic
The six students, who all attend Greenwich High School, celebrated their accomplishments during a recent signing day, Greenwich Public Schools announced on Thursday, April 20. 

The athletes who will be joining Division I and Division II programs include: 

  • Jack Konigsberg, who will be joining the University of Michigan's football program;
  • Jake Kiernan, who will be joining the University of Connecticut's football program;
  • Jack Roach, who will be joining Stetson University's crew program;
  • Laura Smego, who will be joining West Chester University's rugby program;
  • CJ Weigel, who will be joining Princeton University's water polo program;
  • Emma Gustafsson, who will be joining the University of Michigan's water polo program. 

The signing day was Greenwich High School's third one of the school year, district officials said.  

