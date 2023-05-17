New Assistant Principal Named At School In Greenwich

Steven Groccia has been named the new Assistant Principal at Cos Cob School, Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Toni Jones announced on Monday, May 15.

Groccia will take over the position from Karen Vitti, who has been on special assignment and filling in for the role since September 2022.

Currently serving as an elementary assistant principal at the Meeting House Hill School in New Fairfield, Groccia will bring his extensive experience in education to the position when he begins on Saturday, July 1, Jones said.

Before his current role in New Fairfield, where he helped guide the school's transition into a new building, Groccia also taught kindergarten and fourth grade at Holmes Elementary School in Darien from 2017 to 2022 and taught at the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School in Rocky Hill from 2013 to 2017.

Groccia said he is excited to take on the new job in July.

"I am honored to be named the next assistant principal of Cos Cob School and I look forward to being a part of a community that places such a high value on education," he said, adding, "I intend to work collaboratively with the families, dedicated staff, and most of all the amazing students that comprise Cos Cob to achieve their personal and academic goals."

In addition to his teaching experience, Groccia also holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Hartford, a master’s degree in STEM Education from Central Connecticut State University, and an Educational Administration and Supervision Sixth-Year certificate from the University of Bridgeport, according to school officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.