The Juilliard School-trained composer and musician was 78.

Snow was a longtime television composer who had his hands on dozens of television shows over his nearly 50-year career, according to IMDB. He was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards during that time.

Composer Sean Callery said Snow had "limitless talent and boundless creativity."

"He would give the most inspiring and intelligent feedback when listening to the work of other young artists (myself included)," Callery, who saw Snow as a mentor, told Variety. "He combined his decades of experience with the encouragement that composers cultivate: to trust in themselves, embrace their own unique voice, and learn to rely on their own instincts. And he did so with a humor and self-deprecation that made his wisdom all the more enduring."

Along with "The X-Files," Snow wrote music for "Blue Bloods," "Starsky & Hutch," "Cagney & Lacey," "Pee Wee's Playhouse," "Smallville," and many more.

