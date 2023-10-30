19-Year-Old Wearing Wig, Makeup Robs Greenwich Tiffany Store At Gunpoint

The robbery took place in Greenwich at Tiffany & Co. around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to Greenwich Police, the man, identified as Edgardo Bautista-Gallardo, age 19, of San Fransico, California, entered the store at 140 Greenwich Ave. and requested to see jewelry from store associates.

Buatista-Gallardo was wearing a wig and makeup. After the jewelry was shown, Bautista-Gallardo displayed a gun and told the employees and the security guard he was going to shoot them if they did not give him the jewelry, police said.

They cooperated and gave him the jewelry. Bautista-Gallardo then fled the store.

The security guard followed from behind, contacted 911, and relayed Bautista-Gallardo's direction to the Dispatch Center.

Greenwich PD detectives were in the area and chased Bautista-Gallrado, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, the detectives apprehended Bautrista-Gallardo in the area of the Town Hall parking lot.

Greenwich PD officers were able to recover the gun, a BB gun, and the jewelry Bautista-Gallardo tried to rob. The jewelry had an estimated value of $175,000, police said.

No one was injured in the incident and Baustia-Gallardo was the lone perpetrator.

Bautista-Gallardo was brought to GPD headquarters and processed for the following charges:

Robbery

Larceny

Threatening (four counts)

Interfering with an officer

Breach of peace

Bautista-Gallrado's bond was set at $750,000. He was unable to post this bond and is remaining in the custody of the Greenwich Police Department until he can be transported to Stamford Superior Court.

