Man Nabbed Stealing $4K In Clothes From Greenwich Lululemon, Police Say

A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County after allegedly stealing $4,628 of clothes from a popular store.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The incident occurred in Greenwich on Saturday, July 20, at Lululemon on Greenwich Ave.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, Humberto Vega-Santiago, age 42, of the Bronx, New York, was apprehended by officers after he returned to the clothing store to commit another shoplifting act.

When confronted by officers, Vega-Santiago attempted to flee but was caught, Smyth said. 

He was charged with larceny and resisting arrest and held on a $5,000 bond, which he could not pay.  

Vega-Santiago, who is behind bars, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 29. 

