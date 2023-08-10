Man Nabbed For High-End Thefts In Greenwich, Police Say

Westchester County resident Randolph Justice Davis, age 27, of White Plains, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Wednesday, Aug. 2, on numerous larceny and identity theft charges.

According to Lt. Ted Latiak of the Greenwich Police, in 2021, officers began an investigation into suspicious activity at several retailers in the area of Greenwich Avenue.

The investigation stemmed from an incident in September and a second in October when several subjects, who appeared to be working together, made purchases totaling approximately $6,700 with stolen credit cards, Latiak said.

Investigators later identified one of the suspects as Davis and completed an arrest warrant. Davis was later extradited from the Westchester Correctional Facility where he was being held on similar charges.

He was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Larceny/Felony

Conspiracy to commit illegal use of credit card

Conspiracy to commit identity theft

Identity theft

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

Criminal impersonation

Davis was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.