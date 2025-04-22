Macy’s Free And Fabulous Flower Show Turns 50—Let the Good Times Bloom!

Though this marks the 50th show at Herald Square, Macy’s floral legacy actually began back in the 1940s at its San Francisco store. What started as a clever way to launch a perfume line—using fresh flowers, naturally—blossomed into a cherished annual celebration. By 1975, Herald Square picked up the petals and turned spring shopping into a full-blown garden experience.

This year’s golden anniversary promises one of the most stunning shows yet, featuring towering floral installations, lush landscapes, and whimsical themed displays. The enchantment is brought to life with help from show sponsors Lego, with their blooming brick masterpieces, and Holland America Line, whose travel-inspired floral scenes spark daydreams with every petal.

And don’t miss your chance to shop the exclusive Flower Show Shop, featuring unique floral gifts, limited-edition merchandise, and curated spring finds to take a little magic home.

Whether you're in the mood for spring fashion or just a petal-filled break from the city buzz, the Macy’s Flower Show invites you to step inside, look up, and smell the roses.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.