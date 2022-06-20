New Greenwich Restaurant Praised For 'Exquisite Food, Good Service'

A Fairfield County restaurant that opened this spring has seen positive feedback from some early customers, who praised its menu and service.

The Cottage opened in Greenwich on Tuesday, March 22.

According to the owners, the restaurant, located at 49 Greenwich Ave., offers dishes created by owner and executive chef Brian Lewis, with a focus on using ingredients from local purveyors and farmers.

Lewis also owns a location in Westport, which opened its doors in 2015.

"So thrilled about the addition of The Cottage on the avenue!" Emma I. wrote in a Yelp review. "After visiting the Westport location as well as both Oko locations, I had no doubt this restaurant would be a hit! Had a wonderful first dining experience and already can't wait to return. Excellent food, hospitality, and ambience. Can't recommend more highly!!"

The Cottage offers dishes such as lobster spaghetti, king salmon in cedar paper, and lamb saddle roasted in garlic and rosemary.

Some online reviewers have shouted out the service at the new eatery.

"Already hitting its stride with exquisite food and good service," Saul G. said in a Yelp review. "We came on the first Saturday after opening, the fifth night overall. We secured a reservation with Nadia, who made the experience a pleasure. The restaurant was hopping as the host showed us to a small but comfortable two top in the back near the kitchen."

