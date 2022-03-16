New Greenwich Restaurant Cited For Fresh Seafood Dishes

A new Fairfield County restaurant that offers a wide selection of seafood dishes is seeing praise from online reviewers.

Canoe began serving guests in Greenwich in November. The restaurant is located at 280 Railroad Ave.

Owners describe the menu as modern American cuisine that takes inspiration from Asian and Latin American cuisine.

The menu features a wide selection of dishes, including yellowfin tuna tacos, truffle oil mushroom flatbreads, lobster rolls, and organic salmon.

Guests have shouted out some specific dishes the restaurant serves, including some of the eatery's desserts.

"We enjoyed the grilled octopus, squid ink pasta (w lobster and truffle champagne butter), Chilean sea bass, and bourbon street cocktail," Nicole B., of West Harrison, New York, said in a Yelp review. "For dessert, the heavenly monkey bread is a must-try and the carrot cake wasn't Lloyd's, but very good. Its worth mentioning that they offer small and large options for the entrees; wish more places did that."

Online reviewers have also praised the freshness of the seafood dishes. Learn more about the menu here.

"Very good seafood and menu," David P., of Manhattan, said in a Yelp review. "I had tuna tartar and lobster roll, all very fresh. No mayo on the lobster roll which shows confidence in the freshness. My wife had the salmon which was also very fresh. Highly recommend."

