New Fast-Casual Restaurant In Greenwich Cited For 'Hot, Crispy' Chicken

A fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant that opened in Fairfield County last month is already making a big impression on customers.

Wildacre Rotisserie opened in Greenwich on Thursday, June 23.

Located at 147 East Putnam Ave. in the Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob, the eatery offers quarter, half and whole chickens, along with family meals that serve four.

Guests can also choose from a selection of salads and sides, such as rotisserie cauliflower and kale slaw.

The restaurant is run by Fairfield County resident Ben Pote, who has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade.

Online reviewers have shared positive reviews of Wiladcre Rotisserie's chicken.

"I love rotisserie chicken, but Wildacre's chicken blows any I've had out of the park!" Allison C., of Naugatuck, said in a Yelp review. "As soon as we walked in, we were greeted with the delicious smell of their food, and it was impressive to see the whole oven on display behind the counter."

Others also shouted out the sauces and sides the restaurant offers.

"Incredible addition to Greenwich," Louis B., of Greenwich, said in a Yelp review. "Placed order online at 3pm for 6:30pm pickup. Everything came hot and crispy. Chicken was delicious, sides delicious, sauces to mix things up. Will add to weekly rotation."

