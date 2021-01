Greenwich Hospital’s first baby of 2021 arrived shortly after midnight.

Baby Lilah made her debut on Friday, Jan. 1 at 12:02 a.m, weighing 8 pounds, 8.3 ounces.

This is the first baby for Dana and Matthew Wrigley of Stamford.

Greenwich Hospital welcomed more than 2,700 babies into the world in 2020.

