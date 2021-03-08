COVID-19: CT Restaurants May Return To Full Capacity, But It Comes Up With A Catch

Restaurants in Connecticut will soon be permitted to open up their businesses to full capacity, though certain COVID-19 restrictions will still be put in place, limiting restauranteurs.

This week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that beginning on Friday, March 19, restaurants can open up to 100 percent capacity, up from the 50 percent they had been working through.

However, while capacity is opening up wider, there will still be restrictions including social distance requirements, mandatory facial coverings, and cleaning protocols that will have to continue to be maintained, which could hamper some restaurants.

Tables will still be required to be kept six-feet apart, which means most cannot add new tables to increase business. T

Tables will also be capped to no more than eight people and restaurants will still be required to close dining rooms no later than 11 p.m.

