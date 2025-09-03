Justin C. Murphy, 50, was ordered to serve four and a half years behind bars and three years of supervised release for operating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, the US Attorney for Connecticut Said.

US District Judge Victor A. Bolden also ordered him to pay more than $3.7 million in restitution.

Federal prosecutors said Murphy owned and operated Greenwich-based Mara Investment Group, LLC, which he claimed was a hedge fund using a quantitative strategy.

In reality, “Murphy defrauded investors by pursuing a much riskier investment strategy than he told investors; diverting substantial investor funds for his own personal use and benefit; representing to investors that their invested funds were performing more favorably than was, in fact, the case, including providing investors with account statements that falsely representing their account balances; and providing investors with federal tax forms that falsely reported business income upon which investors would be required to pay tax,” according to court documents.

Between 2016 and 2022, Murphy stole around $3.46 million, which he used to pay personal expenses, invest in a relative’s startup, and live nearly a year in high-end hotels in Brazil while avoiding angry investors, officials said.

Murphy was arrested in Brazil in December 2023 and held there for nearly 11 months while awaiting extradition to the US. He later pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, federal prosecutors said.

Murphy was released on a $250,000 bond last year, but he must report to prison in October.

