Inside Stonehaven — $19M Greenwich Mansion With Spa, Wine Lounge, 2-Mile Private Trail

Spanning 18.43 acres of wooded seclusion, the property combines modern luxury with timeless design, offering everything from resort-style amenities to grand-scale entertaining spaces.

The half-timbered Tudor manor, accessed by a long, gated driveway, features six bedrooms and nine full and four half bathrooms across four levels and 14,000 square feet. Highlights of the home include custom white oak millwork, five fireplaces, and interiors by renowned designer Amy Aidnis Hirsch.

The kitchen, the centerpiece of the home, boasts a Calacatta Paonazzo marble island, a La Cornue range, and custom cabinetry. A butler’s pantry, equipped with a wine column and coffee station, adds even more functionality to the space.

The primary suite, located in a private wing, features a vaulted ceiling, dual dressing rooms, and two spa-like bathrooms. A balcony offers sweeping views of the wooded property. For guests or extended family, a separate in-law suite provides a kitchenette, sitting room, and bedroom.

The lower level is packed with amenities, including a windowed gym, spa with a sauna and cold plunge, wine lounge with a full bar, and a media room. French doors lead directly to the pool area, creating effortless indoor-outdoor flow.

