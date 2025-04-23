Fair 70°

Heury Aponte Arrested Following 2-Car Chase That Ended In CT

A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a cross-state pursuit that ended with a tense roadside stop in Greenwich, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Heury Aponte, 23, fled a traffic stop in New York on Tuesday evening, April 22, according to Connecticut State Police. 

Authorities in New York alerted troopers in Bridgeport and the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center as the vehicle headed toward Connecticut on Interstate 95.

State Troopers and Greenwich Police located the car on I-95 northbound and boxed it in, bringing it to a stop. But the alleged crimes didn't end after the stop, police said. 

Troopers said a woman who has a protective order against Aponte was in the passenger seat. 

Aponte was charged with violation of protective order, improper use of a registration plate, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, state police said. 

He was released after posting a $20,000 bond, police said. 

