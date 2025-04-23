Heury Aponte, 23, fled a traffic stop in New York on Tuesday evening, April 22, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities in New York alerted troopers in Bridgeport and the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center as the vehicle headed toward Connecticut on Interstate 95.

State Troopers and Greenwich Police located the car on I-95 northbound and boxed it in, bringing it to a stop. But the alleged crimes didn't end after the stop, police said.

Troopers said a woman who has a protective order against Aponte was in the passenger seat.

Aponte was charged with violation of protective order, improper use of a registration plate, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, state police said.

He was released after posting a $20,000 bond, police said.

