Greenwich’s Freccia Bros Garage Fights Eviction After 102 Years, Asks Community For Support

A split within the Freccia family has left the iconic West Putnam Avenue business facing eviction.

Now, shop managers Frank Freccia III, his daughter, Guinevere, and longtime colleague Dave D’Andrea Jr. are turning to the public for help. The trio launched a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 to keep the garage running.

“For years, we have been embroiled in a legal family trust dispute over ownership of the building where Freccia Brothers has always been," the campaign reads. "Despite being hopeful that it would work out, unfortunately, we’ve just learned that we lost the dispute and the family member who won has decided to immediately evict us.”

The campaign has become one of the state’s fastest-growing fundraisers, according to the website, pulling in nearly $25,000.

The campaign creators vowed to push forward, thanking the community for its support and faith in the Freccia legacy.

If you’ve ever walked into our garage or drove by, you know it wasn’t just about cars. It was about community, family, and doing things the right way. We’re devastated. But we’re not giving up. With your help, we’ll rebuild — and we’ll make sure the Freccia legacy drives on. Thank you for standing with us.

