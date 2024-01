Catherine Harper, of Greenwich, was arrested on a warrant on Friday, Jan. 5 for the text she sent on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, Harper was charged with threatening and held on a $50,000 bond which she could not make.

Police did not provide additional information regarding who she sent the text to.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

