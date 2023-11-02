Greenwich Saks Fifth Avenue Attempted Burglar Nabbed After Ramming Police Card

The incident occurred in Greenwich around 5 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 behind the Saks Fifth Avenue store at 205 Greenwich Ave.

According to Greenwich Police Deputy Chief Mark Zuccerella, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had backed up to the rear doors of the store.

It was reported that a man was attempting to pull open the rear doors of the establishment in an attempt to gain entry, Zuccerella said.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a vehicle attempting to flee the area. The operator was driving in an erratic manner, including traveling on the wrong side of the roadway, Zuccerella said. It then collided head-on with the marked police car, causing disabling damage to both.

The suspect, later identified as Anthony M. Vasquez, of Queens, New York, attempted to reverse and flee the scene but due to the damage, was unable to do so.

Vasquez refused the officer’s direction to get out of the vehicle but eventually complied and was arrested.

During a search, officers found a “Scream” movie mask, gloves, and a screwdriver, police said.

The vehicle, which was a rental, had all of its identifying rental marks and VIN covered with tape, and the registration plates did not belong to that vehicle.

Zuccerella said Vasquez has a lengthy criminal history and was wearing an ankle monitor on his leg at the time of his arrest.

Police said Vasquez was acting alone in this incident.

He was charged with:

Possession of burglar tools

Attempted burglary

Criminal trover

Improper turn

Failure to obey a traffic signal

Illegal operation under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Improper use of registration plates

Reckless operation

Disobeying the direction of an officer

Evading responsibility

Vasquez was unable to post a $50,000 bond and was held at the Greenwich Police Department until he could be transported to Stamford Superior Court.

